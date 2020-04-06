‘Detained out of spite’: Omar Abdullah calls Mehbooba Mufti’s detention immoral, unjustified

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and others were placed under house arrest in August last year after the central government scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to the state, now a Union Territory.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has said that the house arrest of her political rival Mehbooba Mufti was totally immoral and unjustified. In a tweet shared on Sunday, Omar pointed out that the PDP national president is under detention for the last 8 months and reiterated his appeals for the release of the detained leaders.

“In all the Covid19 news, let’s not lose sight of the fact that today Mehbooba Mufti, Sagar Sahib (Ali Mohammad Sagar) and others complete 8 months of a totally immoral and unjustified detention,” the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said.

“The government has detained them out of spite simply because it could get away with it,” Omar, who was released from house detention on March 24, added.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party has also demanded the release of its leaders from house arrest. It also spoke about the continued detention of IAS topper-turned-politician Shah Faesal.

“In 2009 when he cracked UPSC securing 1st rank, he was celebrated not only in J&K but across the country as a role model for youth. On 14th August, 2019 he was arrested, PSA slapped and continues to be incarcerated,” the party tweeted.

Mufti was placed under house arrest in August last year after the central government scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to the state, now a Union Territory. After the PDP chief completed six months in custody, the administration ordered her continued detention and invoked the PSA against her in February. The law empowers authorities to detain a person up to two years without a trial.

Mufti, Omar, Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah and more than 50 J&K politicians were detained on August 5, 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

While Omar and his father Farooq were set free last month, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Peer Mansoor and Shah Faesal are some of the known faces who continue to be detained under the PSA.