Detained leaders asking people to pick up guns, will be dealt with sternly: Ram Madhav in Srinagar

The BJP leader was addressing a convention of the party’s youth wing at Tagore Hall which was the first political event in Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370. (PTI)

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday alleged that some detained leaders in Srinagar were sending messages to the youth that guns were now the only option in Kashmir. He said that some politicians wanted to play politics by connecting special status with the sentiments of the people of the Valley.

Sending a terse message to politicians, Madhav said: “If you want jobs for youths, fight for it and do politics on such issue. Do politics on early restoration of statehood (of Jammu and Kashmir). But don’t send secret messages that guns need to be picked up. This is not politics.” He warned the politicians that if anyone who tries to create trouble to derail the ongoing peace process will be dealt with strictly.

“There will now be only two paths for Jammu and Kashmir – peace and development. And whosoever come in between will be dealt with strictly. There are many jails in India for such people,” Ram Madhav said while speaking at a party convention in Srinagar. Referring to the Mufti and Abdullah families, the BJP leader said that so far everything used to be done for a few families in the state, but now whatever is happening is happening for the common Kashmiri.

Madhav made it clear that if keeping 200-300 leaders behind the bars will maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir then the central government will keep them there for some time. Presently, top leaders from the two major regional parties — NC and PDP — are under detention in Kashmir. NC President Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under detention for over two months.

Both the parties had vehemently opposed the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and warned the Centre against taking any decision to scrap Article 370. Mehbooba Mufti had even said that the relationship between Kashmir and India would be over if New Delhi decided to abolish the special status. All top leaders from the state were taken into custody hours before the central government abrogated Article 370 on August 5.