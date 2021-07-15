Destroyed in seconds what took centuries to build: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Modi government

Rahul has sharpened his attack against the government amid a report of fresh clashes between India and China in Eastern Ladakh, a claim which was refuted by the Indian Army.

Continuing his criticism against the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today alleged that the Centre destroyed in seconds what took centuries to build. Rahul posted his remark on his Twitter handle while cornering the government over a range of issues including vaccine shortage, confrontation China along the LAC, unemployment, price hike, PSU disinvestment, and farmers protest.

“Took Centuries to built, destroyed in seconds, the country knows who brought these difficult times. #VaccineShortage #LAC #Unemployment #PriceHike #PSU #Farmers #OnlyPR,” said Rahul Gandhi in a Hindi tweet.

Rahul has sharpened his attack against the government amid a report of fresh clashes between India and China in Eastern Ladakh, a claim which was refuted by the Indian Army.

“GOI’s use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool has weakened our country. India has never been this vulnerable,” said Rahul Gandhi quoting the new article.

However, national in-charge of BJP’s Information & Technology department Amit Malviya slammed Rahul Gandhi for sharing a ‘Fake Story’. “His #FakeStory, rebutted by the Indian Army, was done by Ajai Shukla, a retired Lt Col, with dubious antecedents, brother in law of Suman Dubey, a long time Gandhi family crony, accused in the national herald scam and on the board of RGF! Bogus story written for Rahul to plug?” said Malviya.

This #FakeStory, rebutted by the Indian Army, was done by Ajai Shukla, a retired Lt Col, with dubious antecedents, brother in law of Suman Dubey, a long time Gandhi family crony, accused in the national herald scam and on the board of RGF! Bogus story written for Rahul to plug? https://t.co/hkmFPOIKih pic.twitter.com/FeH00fLcdH — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 14, 2021

Rahul Gandhi also slammed the government over the shortage of vaccines. However, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya refuted the allegation saying that the government has been sharing the vaccine supply data in advance with the states and the political leaders who make statements that create confusion and concern need to introspect.