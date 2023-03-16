‘Designer bribe’ case: Police officers and politicians involved, Devendra Fadnavis says in Maharashtra Assembly

After Amruta Fadnavis filed an FIR alleging that a “designer” offered her bribe of Rs one crore to settle a police case, her husband and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged in the state Assembly that several police officers and politicians were involved in the case.

He was responding to Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar who sought clarification from the former Chief Minister in the state Legislative Assembly today.

“I thank Ajit Pawar for raising it. My wife has filed an FIR. She has said in it that some people used her to pressurise me. Anil Jaisinghani is a person absconding and has cases against him. His daughter used to meet Amruta in 2015-16. Later it stopped. She again started meeting Amruta in 2021 saying she is a designer. She gained Amruta’s trust by telling many stories and even claimed to have published one book,” he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Fadnavis further said that Jaisinghani’s daughter had offered his wife a few clothes designed by her, and had also told about her father. She told Amruta that fake cases were lodged against him and sought her help, he said.

“She also said that my father knows bookies and by raiding them we can earn money. My wife refused. She (Jaisinghani’s daughter) again approached and said that she can offer Rs 1 crore for help in saving her father,” he added.

The deputy CM said Amruta blocked the number after she started receiving videos and messages from an unknown number.

“One serious video was there. In that, the girl is packing money in a bag and that bag is seen in my house,” Fadnavis said.

He further added, “My wife was threatened that this video will hamper my career. And after Amruta told me about it, we called the police and filed an FIR but did not make it public. We did a forensic report of the video which showed that the bags were different.”

“With the help from the police, we continued to engage the said person and in one conversation names of police officers and leaders were revealed. We were told that the previous CP (police commissioner) had started the procedure to take cases back. It stopped when our government came in. We have recorded everything. The said absconding person has gone now,” he told in the Assembly.

Fadnavis added, “The manner in which that girl gave information, proves the hint that I was giving about arresting me. I had a hint that my family was also being trapped. We have many big names of police and political leaders.”

The Indian Express reported that Amruta Fadnavis filed an FIR at the Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai against an acquaintance whom she identified as a “designer” named Aniksha. Amruta alleged that she tried to bribe her with Rs one crore seeking “intervention” in a criminal case that was lodged against her father.

Amruta alleged that Aniksha was indirectly “threatening and conspiring” against her, along with her father.