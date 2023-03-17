scorecardresearch
Designer Aniksha, named in FIR by Amruta Fadnavis in ‘bribe’ case, arrested by Mumbai Police

Police have recovered 10 electronic devices from the house of Aniksha Jaisinghani.

Written by India News Desk
Maharashtra
Was offered Rs 1 crore as bribe to intervene in criminal case, alleges Amruta Fadnavis. (Photo: ANI)

Aniksha Jaisinghani, the designer named by Amruta Fadnavis in her FIR alleging bribery and “conspiracy”, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Thursday from her Ulhasnagar residence in Mumbai, reported The Indian Express.

Aniksha has been booked under Section 120 (B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 on February 20 by the Malabar Hills police station in Mumbai.

Amruta Fadvanis alleged that Aniksha, who is a “designer” offered to provide her information on bookies, through which both of them could allegedly earn money. Amruta, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, further alleged that Aniksha had offered her Rs 1 crore to get Aniksha’s father, Anil Jaisinghani, out of a police case.

Fadnavis named Anil Jaisinghani in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday. “My wife has filed an FIR. She has said in it that some people used her to pressurise me. Anil Jaisinghani is a person absconding and has cases against him,” he said in the Assembly, responding to Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, who had sought clarification from him on the issue.

An officer said multiple teams, including Crime Branch and Thane Police officers, conducted searches at her residence, and found Aniksha and son Akshan at their home.

The officer added that when they raided their house, Akshan complained of chest pain, and was admitted to the nearby hospital. He has not been arrested.

Police have recovered 10 electronic devices from the house. The officer said that they are trying to ascertain whether the seized devices were used to threaten Fadnavis.

Aniksha was arrested in the evening, and will be produced in the court on Friday.

First published on: 17-03-2023 at 13:50 IST

