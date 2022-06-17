Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted one-month parole, walks out of Rohtak jail

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a month-long parole. Singh is currently serving a life term in a jail in Haryana’s Rohtak after his 2017 conviction in rape cases. “He has been granted one-month parole and he came out of the prison on Friday,” a senior police official from Rohtak jail told PTI.

The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.The sect chief was lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail.

While Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been granted parole for the first time since his conviction, the Dera sect chief has come out of the jail for four times on furlough so far. In February this year, he was granted three week’s furlough.

PTI quoted sources saying that Gurmeet Ram Rahim was likely to go to Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhagpat.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is already serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two women disciples. He was also convicted for life in the murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati. He is also accused in a case related to the theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala Gurdwara.