‘Der aaye, durust aaye’: Jaya Bachchan on encounter of four accused in Hyderabad rape and murder case

Heavy police presence at the spot where four accused were killed in an encounter on Friday. (ANI)

Hours after the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were killed by the Police in an encounter, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachhan welcomed the move. Speaking to reporters in Parliament on Friday, the actor-turned-politician welcomed the move saying even though the action was late, it was still befitting.

“Der aaye, durust aaye…der aaye, bohot der aaye (It has come late, but a befitting one. It was quite late),” she told ANI.

Early on Friday morning, the Hyderabad Police claimed to have killed four accused in the rape and murder case in an encounter, As per police, the four were trying to escape after being taken to the crime scene.

“The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told PTI. All four accused were arrested on November 29 and were remanded to seven-day judicial custody.

Speaking to PTI, police claimed that the accused fired at them, after which they had to retaliate and two cops were also injured in the encounter. The state government had ordered to set up a fast track court in order to expedite the trial.

The action by the Hyderabad Police in the wee hours on Friday morning led to a flurry of reactions on social media as well as on the ground. Visuals shared by news agencies and television channels showed people celebrating the action. The policemen were showered with petals and slogans were raised in support of the city police.

Several politicians have also come out in support of the Hyderabad Police action. BSP chief Mayawati lauded the Hyderabad Police and said police in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi should learn from their counterparts in Telangana on how to act tough on crimes against women.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti also came up in support of Hyderabad Police. Expressing hope that authorities in other states also act tough while dealing with criminals, Bharti said that the Hyderabad encounter will help reduce fear among girls across the country.