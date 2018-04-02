Depression or family dispute: Why did Telugu TV anchor V Radhika Reddy commit suicide? Here’s what is known so far

Radhika Reddy was living at her parents’ house at the time of the incident.

The death of V Radhika Reddy, a news anchor in Hyderabad, has taken the city by shock. Radhika, 36, was a face seen on local television. She allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a residential apartment. The incident occurred late last night and was published in the local newspaper today morning. As per reports, Radhika was living at her parents’ house at the time of the incident. However, her death has set off immense speculation over the reason behind her alleged suicide.

As per a police report, Radhika was under “depression due to some family dispute” with her husband. Purportedly written by Radhika, the suicide note recovered from the spot stated that she was under “depression” and that no one was responsible for her death and that the brain was her enemy.

Speaking to media, police said that Radhika was under depression and it was one of the reasons for her to resort to the extreme step. The deceased journalist was married around 12 years ago and had two children.

As per police, Radhika committed suicide at around 10.40 pm after returning home from her duty. The woman went to the top floor of the building and jumped. She suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

On the basis of a preliminary enquiry, the police ruled out any foul play behind the incident. A case was registered and the woman’s body was shifted to a state-run hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted today.

Indianexpress.com reports that Radhika is survived by her 14-year-old son Banu Teja Reddy who is mentally challenged. Speaking to IE.com, a Hyderabad-based journalist working for a national news channel said Radhika had read her late evening news bulletin before returning home. Speaking to media, Radhika’s father said that he heard a loud noise from outside at around 10.30 pm while he was waiting for his daughter to return. Later, he realised that Radhika had jumped from the top floor of the building.