Deoria shelter home operated despite suspension of licence one year ago, Yogi Adityanath government blames babus

The case of alleged sexual exploitation of girls at a shelter home in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria has taken the state of Uttar Pradesh by storm. More and more details of blatant abuse of rules and contempt of court orders in the functioning of the shelter home are surfacing now. In the latest revelation, it has emerged that the Allahabad High Court had suspended the licence of the shelter home after a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017.

On the directions of Allahabad High Court in 2017, the CBI had conducted an inquiry looking into the financial irregularities and misdemeanour of shelter homes running across Uttar Pradesh. The probe, which was limited to looking into fund allocation and financial misappropriation, found irregularities in allocation of funds to the NGO which ran the shelter home in name of Ma Vindhyawasini Mahila Prakishan Evam Samaj Sewa Sansthan.

As a result, the licence of the NGO was cancelled. However, it continued to function. Speaking on the issue, Deoria Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay said that the registration of the shelter home was suspended in June 2017, adding that the administration gave an order to shift all the inmates from there. However, he said that the manager didn’t ‘cooperate’.

“The manager was running the home and told us that the high court has given a stay. When she was not able to show the court order, the administration sent a team to the shelter home to shift the girls but the manager did not cooperate,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government, however, has blamed administrative officials for the lapse. Soon after the revelation, CHief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of the district magistrate and ordered a high-level probe.

Twenty-four girls have been rescued from the shelter home at the city’s station road area. As per the record, the shelter home has a total of 42 inmates. Eighteen inmates are still missing. Gory details have emerged from the statements of the minor girls who were rescued from the shelter.