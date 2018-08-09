Deoria shelter home case: At UP’s house of horror, charges of an illegal adoption racket to keep NGO running

A total of 24 girls were rescued on August 5 from the shelter home at Station Road in the name of Ma Vindhyawasini Mahila Prakishan Evam Samaj Sewa Sansthan which had 42 inmates.

Deoria Shelter Home Case: Days after a shelter home in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria came into light for alleged cases of sexual abuse, fresh revelations suggest that the shelter home’s owner Girija Tripathi used to sell young children to cope with funding woes at her NGO, an India TV report has claimed. As per the report, Girija, who is now in custody, also indulged in an illegal adoption racket to make money.

Girija Tripathi has reportedly admitted before the UP police that after the recognition of the NGO was revoked last year, the funds from the government also stopped. It was then that she resorted to the illegal adoption racket for funding. The police probe will further investigate the illegal earnings of Girija Tripathi.

Reports say that some of the children were also sold to people in other countries in order to keep the shelter home running. The committee probing the matter has now asked the UP government to investigate the dealings of the shelter home and unearth the details about the children who have been sold through illegal adoption racket.

A total of 24 girls were rescued on August 5 from the shelter home at Station Road in the name of Ma Vindhyawasini Mahila Prakishan Evam Samaj Sewa Sansthan which had 42 inmates. 18 inmates are still believed missing. It was revealed that people used to visit in white cars and sometimes black and used to take over 15 girls with them. As per reports, the girls used to cry endlessly after their return.

Officials confirmed that the recognition to the shelter home was suspended after a CBI probe into the NGO’s financial dealings found certain irregularities. However, despite orders for the shelter home to shut down, it continued to operate. On August 8, the Allahabad High Court decided to monitor the investigation into the alleged sex racket shelter home and said it appeared that its owners enjoyed the backing of some politicians. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced on August 7 that it will recommend a CBI inquiry in the case.

The Allahabad High court said girls continued to be shifted to the shelter home and no action was being taken against its managers. This has happened even though the district administration had received complaints earlier about the shelter home administration.

UP’s Additional Advocate General Neeraj Tripathi as quoted by PTI said that the Uttar Pradesh government will transfer the case to the CBI as soon as it receives approval from the Centre.