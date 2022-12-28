Dense fog on KMP Expressway kills two

Owing to dense fog situation, two men were killed in a road accident, while two others were injured, when their car rammed into a truck at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Tuesday morning at around 6 AM, police said.

An FIR was registered against the unknown truck driver, who fled from the spot, under sections 283 (obstruction in public way), 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

The national capital is reeling under cold wave conditions on Wednesday as the minimum temperature remained at seven degrees Celsius. A day before temperature in Delhi plunged below that of hill stations Dharamshala and Nainital.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Palam in Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Punjab’s Amritsar, the minimum temperature was recorded at six degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius is likely to prevail on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

Delhi colder than Nainital on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the national capital logged a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius — a notch below normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. In Dehradun, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, while Dharamshala shivered at 6.2 degrees Celsius, and Nainital’s temperature stood at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

The sun was blotted out in large swathes of northwest India on Tuesday as a dense to very dense fog prevailed in some parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan.

Meteorologists attributed the sharp drop in day temperatures to frigid north-westerly winds barrelling through the plains, as well as reduced sunshine owing to the fog conditions.

Meanwhile, Churu in Rajasthan recorded the lowest temperature at -0.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in the city this winter.