Dense fog leads to massive collision between bus and container in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, one dead

One person was killed and at least 10 people were reportedly injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a container vehicle due to dense fog situation at Dankaur area in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

The bus was carrying 60 passengers, said Gautam Buddha Nagar Police. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, they added.

With winters fully setting in, dense to very dense fog conditions prevailed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday morning.

Also Read Bill tabled in Lok Sabha to repeal over 60 archaic laws



At least 12 people were killed and over 42 injured in separate road accident cases across Uttar Pradesh due to dense fog on Monday. The accidents took place in Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Kanpur, Kannauj, Mainpuri and Kasganj districts of the state since Sunday night, police said, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

Three people were killed and eight others were injured as three vehicles piled up on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway due to dense fog on early Monday morning, said police. The accident occurred in Erva Katra police station area in which a truck, a sleeper bus and a car crashed into each other, reported PTI.

On the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, an unidentified vehicle being driven on wrong side allegedly hit two cars on Monday morning. However, no individual was injured in the crash which took place under the Dadri police station limits.

Parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, witnessed dense fog Monday morning, leading to reduced visibility that resulted in slower movement of traffic on various road stretches in the district, said officials.