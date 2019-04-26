Denied permission to meet ailing father, Tejashwi claims Lalu Yadav being treated worse than prisoner of war

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) vice president Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that visitors were not allowed to meet his ailing father Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi where he is serving a sentence after being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam. Tejashwi, who is Lalu's younger son, on Thursday tweeted that 'inhuman treatment' was being meted out to his father. The former deputy chief minister of Bihar said that his father has multiple ailments and is not being looked after well at RIMS. Tejashwi further said that Lalu is being treated "worse than a prisoner of war" and criticised the BJP for the alleged ill-treatment being meted out to his father. "For the last two months, no one from my family is allowed to meet my ailing father. This is being done at the behest of the BJP. This is being done out of jealousy and hate. this is making a mockery of the law. Laluji is being treated worse than a prisoner of war," he tweeted. \u0935\u093f\u0917\u0924 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948. \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948. \u0908\u0930\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928-\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0901 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948. \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u092c\u0902\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0940\u092f \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948. pic.twitter.com\/NS6FhTw82M \u2014 Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 25, 2019 Lalu Prasad is currently serving time in jail and is admitted at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. When jail superintendent Ashok Chaudhary was asked about Tejashwi's allegations, he said that the officials are looking after Lalu as per the set jail norms. \u201cWe take care of him as per norms and the orders. I cannot comment any further,\u201d he told The Indian Express. A senior doctor at RIMS said that jail authorities are the ones responsible for granting permission for meetings. \u201cRegarding his tests, it is up to the jail officials to provide security and then the tests can be conducted in a different block,\u201d he said. On April 6, Tejashwi had gone to Ranchi to meet his father where he claimed that he was not allowed by the officials to meet the RJD chief. Tejashwi claimed a conspiracy being hatched against Lalu by the BJP government. The former deputy CM even claimed that Lalu is undergoing treatment amid security but his room in the hospital is being raided every day. Sources told The Indian Express that Lalu had met politicians earlier without obtaining permission. The jail authorities recently pasted a notice at the hospital ward barring visitors from meeting him citing law and order problems. The IE report said that as of now, only three persons are allowed to meet Lalu inside his ward every Saturday with prior approval.