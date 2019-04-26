Denied permission to meet ailing father, Tejashwi claims Lalu Yadav being treated worse than prisoner of war

By: |
Updated: April 26, 2019 9:36:38 AM

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that his father Lalu Prasad Yadav has multiple ailments and is not being looked after well at RIMS.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses media. File Photo (PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) vice president Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that visitors were not allowed to meet his ailing father Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi where he is serving a sentence after being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam. Tejashwi, who is Lalu’s younger son, on Thursday tweeted that ‘inhuman treatment’ was being meted out to his father.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar said that his father has multiple ailments and is not being looked after well at RIMS. Tejashwi further said that Lalu is being treated “worse than a prisoner of war” and criticised the BJP for the alleged ill-treatment being meted out to his father.

“For the last two months, no one from my family is allowed to meet my ailing father. This is being done at the behest of the BJP. This is being done out of jealousy and hate… this is making a mockery of the law. Laluji is being treated worse than a prisoner of war,” he tweeted.

Lalu Prasad is currently serving time in jail and is admitted at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

When jail superintendent Ashok Chaudhary was asked about Tejashwi’s allegations, he said that the officials are looking after Lalu as per the set jail norms. “We take care of him as per norms and the orders. I cannot comment any further,” he told The Indian Express.

A senior doctor at RIMS said that jail authorities are the ones responsible for granting permission for meetings. “Regarding his tests, it is up to the jail officials to provide security and then the tests can be conducted in a different block,” he said.

On April 6, Tejashwi had gone to Ranchi to meet his father where he claimed that he was not allowed by the officials to meet the RJD chief. Tejashwi claimed a conspiracy being hatched against Lalu by the BJP government. The former deputy CM even claimed that Lalu is undergoing treatment amid security but his room in the hospital is being raided every day.

Sources told The Indian Express that Lalu had met politicians earlier without obtaining permission. The jail authorities recently pasted a notice at the hospital ward barring visitors from meeting him citing law and order problems.

The IE report said that as of now, only three persons are allowed to meet Lalu inside his ward every Saturday with prior approval.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Denied permission to meet ailing father, Tejashwi claims Lalu Yadav being treated worse than prisoner of war
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition