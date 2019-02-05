Denied permission to land helicopter twice, Yogi Adityanath takes detour for rally on Mamata’s turf

Firebrand BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit West Bengal’s Purulia on Tuesday to address a public rally on Mamata Banerjee’s home turf. With the Mamata Banerjee government denying permission for Adityanath’s helicopter to land, the UP CM has decided to reach the rally venue via road. According to news agency ANI, Adityanath will reach Bokaro airport and then proceed to Purulia via road.

Earlier on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress administration had denied permission for Adityanath’s helicopter to land in South Dinajpur, more than 400 km from Kolkata, where he was to address BJP’s ‘Ganatantra Bachao Rally (Save the Democracy). The local administration said that they can’t allow chopper-landing near the venue.

According to Yogi Adityanath’s office, the permission was withheld without any prior notice. So, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister addressed the rally over landline phone.

Meanwhile, Yogi’s minister Mohsin Raza has posted a sarcastic video tweet asking Mamata ‘How’s the khauf (fear)?’.

“Rohingyas can come, terrorists cam come, infiltrators can come, but a Chief Minister, national president and CBI can’t visit Bengal. The Supreme Court’s order can’t be implemented in Bengal. Nationalist are being killed in Bengal. How is the khauf (fear)?” he asked.

Mamata Banerjee has been facing BJP’s ire for not allowing the BJP’s rath yatra in the state. Most recently, her government denied permission to BJP president Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath’s helicopters to land in the state for rallies.