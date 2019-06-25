Denied entry into Ghaziabad high-rise society, armed men beat up security guards, vandalise office

Proview Laboni high rise in located in Crossings Republik township of Ghaziabad.

A group of unidentified men barged into the premises of Proview Laboni high rise in Crossings Republik township of Ghaziabad on Sunday night and assaulted two security guards who were present on duty, Hindustan Times reported. Around 10-12 men armed with sharp weapons also vandalised the security room before fleeing from the site.

According to police, the altercation began after security personnel denied entry to the man’s car inside the premises the same evening. According to police, the man, identified as Omvir Singh, then threatened the security guards to be ready to face the heat and went away. He returned with a group of 10-12 armed men a few hours later and attacked the security staff.

According to police, Singh owns a mobile shop in the township and is a a resident of Dundahera. Police said that he had arrived that evening in his XUV-500 to meet a resident on Sunday at around 5 pm, but the guards didn’t allow his vehicle to enter the premises as the gate was only meant for use by the residents. Singh was asked to use another gate to enter the society. However, Singh remained adamant to gain access through the same gate. After a few minutes of brawl, Singh went away and threatened to return to teach the security men a lesson.

By 9:30 pm, Singh accompanied by 10-12 armed men visited the society again and beat up security supervisor Kapil and guard Kuldeep. They also vandalised the guard room and damaged the equipment inside. The men were carrying sharp-edged weapons and sticks, police said.

The matter was immediately reported to the police. Police said that a non-cognizable report has been filed at Vijay Nagar police station and the process is underway to file an FIR. Shlok Kumar, SP (City) said that an investigation has been launched to identify the men and the IPC section for rioting will be added to the FIR.