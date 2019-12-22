Denied booked seat by SpiceJet, crew misbehaved with me: Pragya Thakur

Pragya Thakur accuses SpiceJet crew of misbehaving with her.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur has alleged that a crew of SpiceJet flight misbehaved with her on board a flight from Bhopal to Delhi on Saturday. According to Thakur, she was not given the seat which she had booked.

According to news agency ANI, Thakur who is a Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal filed a complaint against the airline at the Raja Bhoj Airport on Saturday.

Thakur was traveling from Delhi to Bhopal in the flight SG 2489. After landing at the Bhopal airport, Thakur did not get down from the aircraft for some time. When reporters approached her outside the airport later, she alleged that the airline staff does not behave properly with passengers.

“I informed the authorities that the SpiceJet crew had misbehaved with me. This had happened earlier as well and this time I was not given the seat which was booked by me,” she told ANI.

“I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him,” Thakur said.

The BJP leader also ruled out that she sat on a dharna in the flight.

Bhopal Airport Director Anil Vikram confirmed receiving a complaint from Thakur alleging she was denied the seat by the airline which she had booked in a Delhi-Bhopal flight. Vikram said that officials will surely look into it on Monday and take appropriate action.

“We have received a complaint from the Member of Parliament. We will seek details from SpiceJet and their crew about it,” he said.

The airline is yet to respond to the allegation by Thakur.

Thakur was in the news recently for her remark praising Nathuram Godse in the Parliament. Her remark triggered a massive protest by the opposition and put the BJP on the back foot. She was forced to tender an apology twice in the Lok Sabha for her controversial remark.