Denied bail, Nirav Modi says will commit suicide if extradited to India

Nirav Modi is wanted in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, wanted in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, has threatened to commit suicide if he is extradited to India. He is the prime accused in the PNB fraud and is facing extradition cases in a UK Court, where he was once again denied bail on Wednesday.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Indian government challenged the fresh bail application filed by Nirav Modi. Appearing for the Crown Prosecution Service on behalf of the Indian government, James Lewis said that there had been no material change in circumstances from the previous occasions and stressed that Nirav Modi continued to possess the means and intention to flee the UK.

The counsel further informed the court that Nirav has said that “he will kill himself if his extradition is ordered”. “He has said he will kill himself if his extradition is ordered, that in itself is the strongest motivation for someone to abscond,” Lewis said in the court. This was Nirav Modi’s fourth attempt to secure bail from the Westminster Magistrates Court in the UK. He had offered to deposit 4 million pounds in security as well as house arrest similar to those imposed on terrorist suspects.

However, none of his arguments impressed the judge who said that she was not convinced that Nirav would not interfere with witnesses or fail to surrender before the court for his trial next year in May. Hearing the matter, Judge Arbuthnot said that the “past was a prediction of what might happen in the future”. She was referring to times when the fugitive diamantaire kept changing locations very frequently to escape arrest from the agencies.

Nirav Modi has been lodged in Wandsworth prison since his arrest on March 19. Nirav’s lawyer Hugo Keith submitted that his client was suffering from depression and was facing difficulties in preparing for his case from inside the jail. To this, the judge said that she would not change her decision on the ground that Nirav was suffering from depression. She, however, offered to direct the prison authorities to allow him access to a computer so that he could prepare his defense in the case. According to PTI, Nirav Modi’s extradition trial is scheduled next year from May 11 to 15.