Dengue alert! Sudden spike in mosquito-borne virus in Delhi; check symptoms, vaccine, prevention to keep safe

Over the last 5 years, the maximum number of insect-borne diseases were reported in the months of September and October. (Reuters)

Dengue alert! It is that time of the year when keeping your family and children safe from mosquitos gains utmost importance. While the number of cases dengue, the mosquito-borne virus, has been the lowest this year, a sudden rise in the number of cases in one week has baffled government agencies. According to a report by the Indian Express, between September 8 and 15, the national capital has seen a total of 106 dengue cases, besides 30 Malaria and 13 Chikungunya cases.

While talking about the spike in numbers, experts said that it was because of the drop in rainfall. Over the last 5 years, the maximum number of insect-borne diseases were reported in the months of September and October.

In 2017, the number of dengue cases reported in Delhi was 1177, while this year, the number has fallen to 243 till date. The report further states that the maximum cases are reported in September and October as it provides the best conditions for mosquito breeding. Monsoon in Delhi typically starts in the month of June, August witnesses the highest amount of rainfall, and it ends in September.

However, it is not until November that the temperature starts to fall. It is because of this that September and October witness a spike in vector-borne diseases. Till now, the highest number of cases reported from one place in Delhi is 53.

A senior government official while talking about this said, “Mosquitoes can’t breed properly if rains are regular. Delhi has been lucky this year. Looking at the trends so far, we don’t think there will be many cases in the coming months as well. We are, however, continuing our awareness programmes and house visits to check mosquito breeding,” as quoted in the report.

Additional director, public health, Delhi government, SM Raheja, said that adequate preparations have been made to tackle the cases. `

Symptoms of Dengue:

Dengue has flu-like symptoms in the starting, but it is not to be confused with flu. People should look for signs like high fever, severe pain in the joints and muscles, severe exhaustion and rashes along with swelling of lymph nodes. The critical phase of this disease causes extreme muscle pains and high fevers and it may last up to 2 weeks. Severe Dengue may prove fatal.

Dengue vaccine:

There is no specific vaccine or treatment for Dengue. Contact a doctor immediately if you detect any of the above listed symptoms.