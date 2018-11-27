Demonstrations for Ram temple by BJP futile exercise, bring ordinance, says Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand

He also said there should be no attempts to “develop” an anti-Muslim environment or challenge the Supreme Court’s authority.

Describing demonstrations by the BJP and other outfits for a Ram temple in Ayodhya a “futile exercise”, Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand called for an ordinance for its construction. He also said there should be no attempts to “develop” an anti-Muslim environment or challenge the Supreme Court’s authority. “The only course of action left now for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is either to expedite proceedings pending in the apex court or bring a legislation,” the Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth Maharaj said here on Monday. He said as the apex court is not hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on a day-to-day basis, the only course left is an ordinance.

People had given the BJP a huge mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on the basis of trust and statements made by the party and organisations associated with it, the seer claimed. “The BJP and its sister organisations should desist from making Ayodhya the centre of demonstration and spoil the environment. They should, instead, concentrate their energies at the prime minister’s house.

Their statements and demonstrations for a temple are futile exercise,” he said. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and others should put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the ordinance, the shankaracharya said. “By adopting an agitational approach, a temple can be demolished but it cannot be constructed,” the seer said.

He also lauded Union Minister Uma Bharti’s reported statement that cooperation should be sought from people of different ideology, caste and creed, for conducive environment for construction of the temple, owing to mass acceptability of Lord Ram all over the country.