Demonetisation: We saw you get out of your Rs 4 crore car, stand in line, BJP reminds Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 5:22 PM

"Today Rahul ji in Chhattisgarh asked 'did anyone saw any rich black money holder get out of a big car and stand in the line during demonetisation?" BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Rahul Gandhi, demonetisation, rahul gandhi demonetisation anniversary, demonetisation annirversary, note ban “Today Rahul ji in Chhattisgarh asked ‘did anyone saw any rich black money holder get out of a big car and stand in the line during demonetisation?” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked out of his Rs 4-crore car and stood in the queue during demonetisation, Bharatiya Janata Party said on Friday, countering the former’s attack earlier in the day. “Today Rahul ji in Chhattisgarh asked ‘did anyone saw any rich black money holder get out of a big car and stand in the line during demonetisation?” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. “Would like to tell him yes we saw you get out of your 4 crore car and stand in line.”

On Thursday, Gandhi had termed demonetisation a planned conspiracy to make black money white for Modi’s ‘suit-boot’ friends. “There is nothing innocent in this scandal. Deriving any other meaning to this exercise would be an insult to the nation,” Gandhi had tweeted.

At a press conference, the Congress asked the BJP to declare who is responsible for the “economic loss” caused by the Modi government’s move. Party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said none of the stated objectives – tackling black money, counterfeit currency, terrorism and Naxalism – were met after the demonetisation excercise.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Surjewala further cited a Reserve Bank of India report to state that over 99 per cent of the demonetised currency has been deposited in banks. The BJP should now state who is responsible for the economic loss caused by demonetisation, Surjewala said in a statement. “Demonetisation was a scam to convert black money into white,” he alleged.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Demonetisation: We saw you get out of your Rs 4 crore car, stand in line, BJP reminds Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition