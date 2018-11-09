Demonetisation: We saw you get out of your Rs 4 crore car, stand in line, BJP reminds Rahul Gandhi

“Today Rahul ji in Chhattisgarh asked ‘did anyone saw any rich black money holder get out of a big car and stand in the line during demonetisation?” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked out of his Rs 4-crore car and stood in the queue during demonetisation, Bharatiya Janata Party said on Friday, countering the former’s attack earlier in the day. “Today Rahul ji in Chhattisgarh asked ‘did anyone saw any rich black money holder get out of a big car and stand in the line during demonetisation?” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. “Would like to tell him yes we saw you get out of your 4 crore car and stand in line.”

On Thursday, Gandhi had termed demonetisation a planned conspiracy to make black money white for Modi’s ‘suit-boot’ friends. “There is nothing innocent in this scandal. Deriving any other meaning to this exercise would be an insult to the nation,” Gandhi had tweeted.

At a press conference, the Congress asked the BJP to declare who is responsible for the “economic loss” caused by the Modi government’s move. Party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said none of the stated objectives – tackling black money, counterfeit currency, terrorism and Naxalism – were met after the demonetisation excercise.

Surjewala further cited a Reserve Bank of India report to state that over 99 per cent of the demonetised currency has been deposited in banks. The BJP should now state who is responsible for the economic loss caused by demonetisation, Surjewala said in a statement. “Demonetisation was a scam to convert black money into white,” he alleged.