Demonetisation was a good decision but implemented without preparation, says BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

Demonetisation was a good decision but implemented without preparation, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said today. He also termed the newly-formed Karnataka government by the Congress-JD(S) alliance as “immoral” and predicted it would not last more than three months. Talking about farmers’ issues, Swamy said the government should help the tillers sell their produce abroad. The Rajya Sabha MP targeted the Union finance ministry saying there was no advance preparation for demonetisation in the country in November 2016. “Demonetisation was a good thing but the decision was implemented without preparations. Adequate number of notes should have been printed in advance,” he said.

Speaking to reporters about the Karnataka poll verdict, Swamy said it was BJP ‘s victory as it won more seats compared to other parties. “It is an immoral government and wait for three months, it would fall,” Swamy said.