Demonetisation money laundering case: ED seizes 146 kg gold jewellery worth over Rs 82 cr of Hyderabad group

By: | Published: April 18, 2019 4:01 PM

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a criminal case of money laundering against these people based on an FIR of the Telangana Police and a complaint of the Income Tax Department for "blatantly misusing the scheme of demonetisation by illegally depositing huge amounts of unaccounted demonetised cash in their accounts."

Demonetisation, Demonetisation money laundering case, Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad group,  Musaddilal Jewellers,  Income Tax Department“For this purpose, they (accused) fraudulently created around 5,200 back-dated fabricated advance sale receipts dated November 8, 2016 for an amount less than Rs 2 lakh to avoid furnishing PAN (permanent account number) details,” the agency said in a statement.

About 146 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs 82 crore has been seized by the ED after searches at the premises of a Hyderabad-based jeweller and his associates in connection with a post demonetisation money laundering case, the agency said Thursday. It said the raids were conducted at the showrooms of Musaddilal Jewellers at Hyderabad and Vijaywada, its promoter Kailash Gupta, a company named Balaji Gold and its partner Pavan Agarwal, another company Ashta Laxmi Gold, its proprietor Neel Sunder Tharad and chartered accountant Sanjay Sarda over the last few days. A total of 145.89 kg gold worth Rs 82.11 crore has been seized, it said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a criminal case of money laundering against these people based on an FIR of the Telangana Police and a complaint of the Income Tax Department for “blatantly misusing the scheme of demonetisation by illegally depositing huge amounts of unaccounted demonetised cash in their accounts.”

“For this purpose, they (accused) fraudulently created around 5,200 back-dated fabricated advance sale receipts dated November 8, 2016 for an amount less than Rs 2 lakh to avoid furnishing PAN (permanent account number) details,” the agency said in a statement. The demonetisation of Rs 500 and RS 1000 was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the night of November 8, 2016.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Demonetisation money laundering case: ED seizes 146 kg gold jewellery worth over Rs 82 cr of Hyderabad group
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition