Demonetisation memories linger: Now, Assam Police recover Rs 42.32 lakh of banned notes

Troubled memories of note continue to keep coming back with seizure of old notes.

Even as around nineteen months have passed since Narendra Modi government at the Centre announced demonetisation to render old high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 invalid, troubled memories of note continue to keep coming back with seizure of old notes as some people continue to hide them.

On Wednesday, Police in Dibrugarh arrested two people after recovering demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 worth Rs 42.32 lakhs.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police in Mumbai nabbed three people and seized demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 with over Rs 4.9 crore from a hotel in Mumbai’s Andheri. Police had conducted the raid after getting tip-off on two persons, who were suspected of having a large amount of cash, hiding in the hotel in Andheri East of Mumbai, Mumbai Mirror had reported.

The police, during the raid, found large bags with demonetised notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations from their hotel room. Speaking about the arrest, a policeman had said that three people were arrested in the case the demonetised cash has been seized. He had also suspected that there could be more people involved in this. Three accused were from Hyderabad. In January this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Uttar Pradesh police recovered demonetised currency notes worth close to Rs 100 crore from the house in Kanpur in one of the biggest hauls since the banning of high-value currency.

On November 8, 2016, PM Narendra Modi in a surprise address to the nation, had announced banning of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in an attempt to fight against corruption and black money in the country. After the announcement, law enforcement agencies recovered banned high-value notes of crores of money and arrested a number of people who were hiding hug amount of cash.