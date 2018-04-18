Demonetisation-like cash shortage in Bihar! Here is when currency notes may return to ATMs

Patna: A man showing out of cash slips near SBI ATMs in Patna on Tuesday. Most of the ATMs have run out of cash in the city. PTI Photo

Residents of Bihar are facing a demonetisation-like cash shortage at most of the ATM kiosks in the state. A majority of the ATMs in the state capital Patna and other cities of the state are running dry and the cash crunch is likely to continue for a few more days. The prevailing cash crunch situation has given opposition parties a chance to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

According to Bihar finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi, the cash crunch in the state is expected to end soon. But the minister has not specified the date by which people can start getting money at all ATMs smoothly.

On Tuesday, Modi had met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi and discussed the cash crunch problem in the state. In a statement, the Bihar minister had said that Jaitley talked to the Financial Services Secretary and asked him to resolve the cash crunch issue in a day or two.

Former chief of Janata Dal (United) said the cash crunch reflects the immaturity of the Central government. According to Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar, Yadav holds Centre’s immature and untimely decisions have led to the present cash crunch in the state.

Several dry ATMs have been reported from several cities of the state. In Patna alone, most of the 1500 ATMs of the city are not dispensing cash, PTI reports.

In Muzaffarpur, which is considered the financial capital of Bihar, almost 90 per cent of 100 ATMs in the district are not working.

In banks particularly in rural areas less amount of cash is being delivered to customers due to limited cash availability. The situation is almost similar in cities like Darbhanga and Bhagalpur.

The cash crunch has severely hit people at a time when marriage season is on.

In Benipur of Darbhanga, shortage of case had triggered a fight in a bank on Tuesday.