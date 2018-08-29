Demonetisation led to increase in tax collection, crackdown on shell companies, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said black money found an address due to demonetisation, carried out in November 2016, and prompted the government to bring over 18 lakh suspect bank accounts under scrutiny.

The BJP today accused the Congress of “misleading” the country on the issue of demonetisation, claiming that the exercise led to depositing of black money in banks, increase in income tax collection, crackdown on shell companies and a boost in digital payment.

The Congress had earlier demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly lying to the country, after the RBI said 99.3 per cent of the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have returned to the banking system.

Over 2.09 lakh non-income tax filers filed their returns and there was an 18 per cent increase in tax revenue, he told reporters. Over five lakh shell companies were closed down, he said. Demonetisation led to formalisation of economy, and India has emerged as a growth engine of the world economy, he said quoting an international agency.