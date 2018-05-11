Demonetisation effect: ‘Noteban’ blow to Delhi kidnappers as Rs 20 lakh ransom turned worthless overnight

It was a “demonetisation” dampener that Delhi’s three rewardee criminals couldn’t have planned for. A Rs 20 lakh loot from a kidnapping ransom of Rs 1 crore became worthless after the criminals could not convert Rs 20 lakh into the new currency.

It was a “demonetisation” dampener that Delhi’s three rewardee criminals couldn’t have planned for. A Rs 20 lakh loot from a kidnapping ransom of Rs 1 crore became worthless after the criminals could not convert Rs 20 lakh into the new currency. The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested three suspects involved in kidnapping the son of an ex-councillor from northwest Delhi in 2016, following a shoot out. The ex-councillor’s son was released after they received a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

The accused, carrying cash rewards on their heads, were identified as Manjeet Dabas alias Chandpuria (32), Arshu Shokeen (30) and Bhagat alias Bhanu (30). During questioning, the accused said that Rs 20 lakh could not be converted into new currency due to demonetisation. The money was given to a third party but they couldn’t convert it.

The incident dates back to September 27, 2016, when the victim, a resident of Budh Vihar, had left his home in his car. As he reached near a shop in Netaji Subhash Place, he was signalled to stop by a person wearing a traffic policeman’s uniform and another person in khaki uniform. As the victim stopped his car, a Scorpio came there and he was bundled into it.

A case was registered at the Netaji Subhash Place police station and the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 50 crore from the victim’s father, an ex-councillor from Buddh Vihar.

The father of the victim negotiated with the accused and paid Rs 1 crore to the kidnappers with a promise to pay another instalment of Rs 1 crore after the safe release of his son. According to police, over 12 men were involved in the kidnapping of former councillor Shambhu Sharma’s 20-year-old son. Police sources said the money was split among the men — with each getting Rs 5 lakh.

The victim was released in Gurgaon on October 3, 2016 by the kidnappers after receiving the ransom money. Later, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, who arrested four associates of Dabas while he remained at large. On May 9, the Special officers received information that Shokeen would be coming to visit his maternal uncle at Jhajjar (Haryana) in a car. A trap was laid at Gurgaon Road, Jhajjar and Shokeen was nabbed.