‘Demonetisation a money laundering scam’: Congress’s hard-hitting attack on Narendra Modi government over black money

The Congress party today launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over reports claiming 50% rise in Indian deposits in Swiss banks. Addressing the media at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the 2016 decision to demonetise high denomination of currency notes in one go a ‘money laundering scam’ by the Modi government.

Countering the governments’ argument that it wasn’t appropriate to assume that these deposits are all the illicit money, she said, “Before 2014, every discussion on Swiss bank accounts was considered black money” and accused the government of proving safe haven to its ‘suited, booted friends’ and to convert black money into white.

“Demonetisation is actually a money laundering scam that this government has created in India. This is one government has tirelessly worked towards one goal of protesting its suited, booted friends and ensuring help to convert black money into white,” she said.

The Congress leader reminded that PM Modi while campaigning for his party before 2014 polls, had committed to the people that he will get all the money stashed away in foreign bank accounts back to the nation and ensure everyone gets 15 lakh in their bank accounts. “Narendra Modiji in a statement had said that every child in the country knows that all the money deposited in the foreign bank accounts is black money. What changed from then to now? What has changed, is the policy of the government. It continues to protect people who hold accounts in foreign banks.”

Priyanka said that the BJP government will be shown the door in next year’s general elections. She added that the Congress party in 2019 will resume its fight against black money from where it had left. “When we come at the helm in 2019, we will continue from where we had left. We will continue to fight for the rights of the common men and ensure all the black money in foreign accounts are brought back.”

The government is facing a barrage of criticism from the opposition camp over a report claiming that Swiss banks have reported 50% rise in Indian deposits in 2017 after declining for three successive years. Defending the government, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal said that it was not appropriate to jump to a conclusion that these deposits are illicit money. They argued that under a treaty signed between the two nations, the Swiss government will share data on transactions from January 1, 2018, until December 31, 2018. Jaitley assured that Indians who have illegally parked unaccounted money in Swiss banks will face harsh penal proceedings under the black money law after Switzerland starts sharing details of accounts from next year.