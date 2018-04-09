​​ ​
  3. Demonetisation a ‘failure’, GST ‘nightmare’ at present but BJP will win 2019 elections: Subramanian Swamy

The BJP is "well set" to get a majority in the 2019 general elections and will eliminate any remnants of corruption in its second term, party leader Subramanian Swamy has said.

By: | New York | Published: April 9, 2018 1:48 PM
demonetisation, GST, note ban, narendra modi, pm modi, subramanian swamy, economic reforms, economy, 2019 elections, Lok sabha polls, Lok sabha elections Swamy, who was in the city to address the 14th Annual India Business Conference at Columbia Business School hosted by the South Asia Business Association at the school, said in its second term in power the BJP will build a strong and “united” India. (PTI)

The BJP is “well set” to get a majority in the 2019 general elections and will eliminate any remnants of corruption in its second term, party leader Subramanian Swamy has said. Swamy, who was in the city to address the 14th Annual India Business Conference at Columbia Business School hosted by the South Asia Business Association at the school, said in its second term in power the BJP will build a strong and “united” India. “We are very well set to get a majority in 2019,” Swamy told PTI here. “We came to power for three reasons – Narendra Modi’s reputation as a man of governance, the fight against corruption and persuading people, particularly Hindus to rise above their caste loyalties and vote for that party which will safeguard the interest of the Hindus,” he said.

He said going into the 2019 national elections mode, the BJP will campaign on the promise to “eliminate whatever corruption we could not (eliminate) in the last five years”. “We want to build a strong and united India. We are not against the minorities,” he said. Addressing the conference, attended by students, academicians, entrepreneurs and executives, Swamy spoke at length about India’s political and economic landscape. He acknowledged that the BJP government’s economic performance is still a long way off from the governance it had promised when it came to power in 2014, with demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) further complicating the situation.

Swamy termed demonetisation as a “failure” and said the public however did not seem to mind it as it felt that by this move, the rich people were being brought to book. On GST, he said, “we were totally unprepared for it. At the moment the GST is a nightmare,” adding that the GST should not have been implemented before the 2019 elections.

  1. Raja Sen
    Apr 10, 2018 at 11:38 am
    Swami ji is right. Appa ly united, actually never possible united by all cat's and dog's can never give a stable government. Madiji must concentrate on real issues, not anymore gimmick.
    Reply
    1. Mruthyunjaya Siddalingaiah
      Apr 10, 2018 at 6:23 am
      What Dr Swamy has said is a correct analysis. The real intentions of Modiji on demonetization was not as successful as expected due to the non cooperation by the banking systems to the expectations of public and Modiji.The GST introduction was done with out doing enough home work and trial run though it was a very unique and bold step in rationalisation of uniformity in tax structure.Again here also the system has not cooperated to the extent expected by Modiji and lead to Goods Simple Tax(GST as said) to Goods Sophisticated Tax and not Gabbhar Singh Tax coined by immature childish statement made by the Congress Pappu.The Central Finance Minister is partially responsible and to blame for these systems hiccups as he had kept the most of the officials without sanitization after he took over the Financial system since 2014.The central government should take immediate action on simplification of GST and it should be workable and Demonetization effects seen visible after it made public
      Reply

