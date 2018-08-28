Demolition drive frees 166-acre government land in south Delhi

The south Delhi district administration carried out demolition of illegal structures today, freeing nearly 166 acres of government land that was encroached upon by farm houses and religious sects.

In a statement, the administration stated that the operation was started by the district task force under the leadership of District Magistrate (South) Amzad Tak under three teams headed by the sub-divisional magistrates of Saket, Mehrauli and Hauz Khas.

An official said the notice was given on August 9 to all the encroachers on the government land in Bhati village to remove their encroachment.

The officials from the forest department and gram sabha were part of the operation. Heavy police deployment with additional force was provided by the Delhi Police, the statement said.

In the second phase, 100 acres of government land will be freed, while encroachments will be removed from 235 acres of land, it added.