‘Democracy or hypocrisy?’: BJP corners Rahul Gandhi over opposition to farm laws, shifting alliances with Left

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday slammed former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for opposing the Centre’s three farm laws. He said Gandhi was trying to become an “actor on a tractor”. “If you are in favour of APMC, then, why is there no APMC in Kerala,” the minister said. Joshi also reminded Gandhi that his government in Punjab has brought a law under which a farmer who breaks the agreement could be sent to jail.

While this being the case in Punjab, the Congress party and its leader have been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre, saying that the three farm laws will allow corporates to take away farmers’ land in case of a breach of agreement. The Centre, however, has repeatedly clarified that there is no such provision in the three laws that allows private players to take over lands of farmers in case the agreement is not honoured.

Under new reforms, the Centre says, the agreement between farmers and private traders will happen only on produce, not on land. The BJP leaders say while the Centre’s laws do not have any provision to punish farmers, the Congress government in Punjab indeed has a law under which farmers can be sent to jail. Today, Pralhad Joshi reminded the Wayanad MP of this particular aspect. “Rahul Gandhi, your government in Punjab has brought a law under which a farmer who breaks the agreement could be sent to jail.”

The minister also slammed the Congress for fighting the Left in Kerala but supporting it in West Bengal. “LDF and UDF are fighting in Kerala. ‘Kushti’ in Kerala, ‘dosti’ in Delhi and other places. See the hypocrisy of these parties. Mamata Banerjee supported Congress in Delhi but not doing the same in West Bengal as Congress has become a liability on various regional parties,” he said.

“Hypocrisy of the Left is that they’re supporting Congress in Delhi, West Bengal. They (Congress and Left) are friends in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu also. You don’t want to believe Politburo in Kerala but do in West Bengal: I ask Rahul Gandhi do you believe in democracy or hypocrisy,” Pralhad Joshi said.