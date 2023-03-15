Democracy not in peril, Congress has been brought to political perish: Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Smiriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in the UK, saying India’s democracy is not in peril but his party has been brought to “political perish” by the people for the kind of “behaviour” that he exhibited overseas. Gandhi’s grudge with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the shape of a grudge with india, she charged.

During his interactions in the UK recently, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a “full-scale assault” on the country’s institutions. His remarks triggered a political row, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.

Hitting out at Gandhi over his remarks, Irani asked, “When Gandhi family directs Congress men and women to tear papers and throw it at the Speaker’s chair in Lok Sabha, is that democracy?” “When the Gandhi family directs Congress members in Rajya Sabha to tear books and jump on tables and humiliate the Chair of the Vice President of India in Parliament, is that democracy?” she added.

She said every Indian citizen today demands an apology from Gandhi as Parliament is not mere an amalgamation of the parliamentarians but the voice of the people of India and “the Constitutional reflection” of their will.

“It is shameful that Rahul Gandhi, instead of coming to Parliament and apologising for his undemocratic rant against India, today seeks to be absent from Parliament,” Irani charged. “Democracy, Mr Gandhi, is not in peril. The Congress party has been brought to political perish by the people of India for this very behaviour that you exhibited against the nation-state overseas,” she added.