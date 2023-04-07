Democracy not in danger, casteism and dynastic politics is in danger, says Amit Shah in UP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked the Opposition parties for “disrupting” Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Parliament following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Kaushambi Mahotsav, Shah said, “The country will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification…Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics (‘parivarwad’) which are in danger.”

Shah also appealed to people to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister yet again in 2024 for the welfare of all sections of the society.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at UP's Kaushambi speaks on disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP and Congress protest against it by wearing black coloured attire in Parliament

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhry also attended the event.

In a big blow to the Congress, on March 24, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case. The disqualification will bar 52-year-old Gandhi, a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

The court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”