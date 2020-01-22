Democracy Index: India drops 10 places to 51st spot in 2019

India’s overall score touched 6.90 in 2019 from 7.23 in 2018. (File Photo)

Democracy Index India ranking: India fell 10 spots to 51st position in the Democracy Index released by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) which underlined that “erosion of civil liberties” was the main cause behind poor ranking. According to the latest ranking, India has been included in the “flawed democracy” category.

The primary cause of the democratic regression was an erosion of civil liberties in the country, the report said while mentioning India whose overall score touched 6.90 in 2019 from 7.23 in 2018.

The report mentioned steps like abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam as the probable reasons behind India slipping down the index.

“The Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) state of its special status by repealing two key constitutional provisions granting it powers of autonomy. Following the removal of these provisions of the Constitution and the passage of a new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019, J&K no longer enjoys statehood and is now divided into two union territories: one that retains the name Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh,” the report stated.

Referring to Assam NRC, report went on to add that a large number of 1.9 million people who were excluded were Muslims.

“The vast majority of people excluded from the NRC are Muslims,” it said.

“Critics claim that the exercise targets the Muslim population and will lead to demographic changes along religious lines. There are almost 200m Muslims in India: the figure was 195,810,000 in 2015, representing 14.9% of the total population of India and 10.5% of the total Muslim population of the world,” the report added.

Neighbouring China scored a poor 2.26 in the 2019 index ranking 153 in the list of 165 nations. Pakistan was placed on the 108th spot and Bangladesh 80th. Norway and Iceland shared the first, second rankings respectively.

The rankings are decided on the basis of functioning of government, electoral process and pluralism, civil liberties and political culture apart from other factors.