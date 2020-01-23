Democracy Index 2019: India falls 10 places to 51st position on “erosion of civil liberties”

India slipped 10 places to 51st position in the 2019 Democracy Index's global ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, which cited "erosion of civil liberties" in the country as the primary cause for the downtrend.

India’s overall score fell from 7.23 in 2018 to 6.90.

