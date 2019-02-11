Demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, CM Chandrababu Naidu to sit on hunger strike in Delhi

Last year, the chief minister had observed fast Vijayawada on his birthday on April 20 demanding special status for the state. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will sit on a day-long hunger strike in the national capital from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday demanding special status for his state and fulfilment of commitments made by the Centre under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Naidu reached Delhi on Sunday and is reportedly staying at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief will sit on ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ (a day-long protest for justice) along with his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs. Members of state employee associations, social and student organisations will also join the fast.

According to news agency PTI, Naidu will stage the protest at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan. He will also submit a memorandum to President of India Ram Nath Kovind on February 12.

Video:



Last year, the chief minister had observed fast Vijayawada on his birthday on April 20 demanding special status for the state.

The TDP supremo is scheduled to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and also to the Ambedkar Statue at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan before sitting on the hunger strike. Considering the Lok Sabha elections leaders of several opposition parties are expected to extend their solidarity to the protest.

Naidu had staged an indefinite fast at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in October 2013, demanding that if a separate state is carved out of then unified Andhra Pradesh, both should get equal justice. He was forcibly shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital the fifth day after his health deteriorated.

The TDP had walked out the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the “injustice” done to the state after its bifurcation. After quitting the NDA in March, the TDP had also moved a ‘no-confidence motion’ in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July 2018, which was defeated.