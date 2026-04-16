The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing a major overhaul of Lok Sabha seats ahead of 2029 elections, has sparked fierce opposition debate amid a special Parliament session from April 16 (Thursday) to April 18 (Saturday). Linking women’s reservation under ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ to delimitation based on the 2011 Census, the bill highlights tensions over federal balance, with southern states and Jammu and Kashmir raising unique alarms.

‘Delimitation Bill’ proposals

The bill seeks to raise Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, allocating 815 to states and 35 to Union Territories, enabling 33 per cent women’s reservation post-delimitation. Delimitation, tied to Article 82 and constituency populations from the 2011 Census, lifts the 1971 freeze and delinks from the 2027 census for quicker 2029 rollout. State assembly seats will also expand proportionally, aiming to reflect demographic shifts while implementing long-delayed gender quotas.

What is the stance of central government on demilitation bill?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the process, stating the Delimitation Commission will consult all parties transparently. “That is a cap, maximum limit. There will be a delimitation committee for every state and it will talk to all parties then only a call will be taken. So why is the fear?” she asked, targeting Mamata Banerjee’s ‘divide Bengal’ fears and stressing women’s quota urgency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kiren Rijiju urged consensus, noting universal support for Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and rejecting delays after 40 years.

What will be the role of ‘delimitation commission’ on this matter?

Finance Minister Sitharaman emphasised the Commission’s inclusive approach and clearly mentioned that state-wise panels will engage every political party before finalising allocations, countering opposition claims of rushed, non-consultative bulldozing. This structured consultation aims to mitigate fears, building on past exercises while adapting to expanded seats and women’s quotas.

What are the major concerns of Opposition parties?

Opposition leaders decry the bill as “mischievous and diabolical,” alleging it mixes women’s quota with population-based delimitation to favour Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongholds without debate. Congress’s Jairam Ramesh called it “deliberate deceit,” P Chidambaram labelled it federal imbalance and Manish Tewari warned of violating “one person, one vote, one value.” DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran vowed black attire in protest, while Mamata Banerjee feared Bengal division and NRC. INDIA bloc leaders met at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence to strategise unified resistance.

Know more about ‘North-South flashpoint’

Southern states fear disproportionate losses despite population control successes- their current 24.3 per cent Lok Sabha share drops to 20.7 per cent, with Tamil Nadu seats falling from 39 to 46 post-delimitation, while Uttar Pradesh jumps from 80 to 140+. P Chidambaram highlighted Tamil Nadu’s illusory gains, Karti Chidambaram deemed it “disenfranchisement,” and Dayanidhi Maran demanded pro-rata increases over 2011 Census figures. Kerala faces minimal growth (20 to 23 seats), amplifying grievances of penalising fiscal prudence.

Jammu and Kashmir angle

J&K CM Omar Abdullah voiced alliance-wide concerns, noting National Conference (NC) will align with INDIA bloc on women’s quota and delimitation. He alleged past J&K boundary redraws favoured one political party, raising fears of further skew in the union territory’s representation amid expanded seats and population-driven reallocations.