‘Delighted’: PM on Donald Trump joining him at ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston

US President Donald Trump would be joining PM Modi at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event iin Houston on September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was delighted that US President Donald Trump would be joining him at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event at Houston on September 22. Calling it a special gesture, PM Modi said that it signified the special friendship between India and the USA. “A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA! Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will join the community programme in Houston on the 22nd,” Modi tweeted on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the White House issued a statement confirming that Trump would join Modi during his address to the Indian community in Houston. “It (Modi-Trump joint rally) will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship,” said the statement by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Modi said that Trump joining him at Houston was a recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora will be held at a Houston stadium and has already sold out. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the programme. This will be Modi’s first address to the Indian-American community in the US after he started his second term as PM in June 2019. In his last stint, he had made two address – at the Madison Square Garden, New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016.

PM Modi will travel to the US in September to attent the United Nations General Assembly on September 27. He will hold a number of meetings with business and political leaders in Houston ahead of the UNGA.