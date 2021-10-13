‘Deliberate act of murder’: Rahul, Priyanka meet President Kovind over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, demand justice

The delegation included AK Antony and Ghulam Nabi Azad besides Rahul, Priyanka and Kharge.

A delegation of Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi today met President Ram Nath Kovind over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left 8 people, including four farmers, dead. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that they informed President Ram Nath Kovind that the accused’s (Ashish Mishra) father who is MoS Home (Ajay Mishra), should be removed from the post as a fair probe is not possible if he continues. Rahul Gandhi also said that the Congress has urged the President to get the probe done by two sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the delegation gave all details to the President regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. “We have two demands – independent inquiry by sitting judges should be done and MoS Home should either resign or should be dismissed. Justice will only then be possible,” said Kharge.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the President has given assurance that he will discuss the matter with the government today itself. The delegation included AK Antony and Ghulam Nabi Azad besides Rahul, Priyanka and Kharge.

The Congress submitted a letter to President Kovind demanding justice for Lakhimpur Kheri farmers. In the letter, the party said, “This deliberate act of murder, in broad daylight followed by the audacious reactions of the State and Central Governments, has completely eroded the people’s faith in those tasked with bringing these perpetrators to justice.”

Letter to President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji by the Congress delegation led by Shri @RahulGandhi, demanding justice for Lakhimpur Kheri farmers, the need for an independent judicial investigation & the dismissal of MoS Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra. pic.twitter.com/vUE0Nf7L69 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 13, 2021

“It is pertinent to note here that the Union MoS for Home Affairs, Sh. Ajay Mishra Teni also stands accused of murder. While the District Court had acquitted him, a criminal appeal (no. 1624 of 2004) against his acquittal is pending in Allahabad High Court since 2004. What is even more shocking and unbelievable is that the High Court had reserved judgement in the Criminal Appeal on March 12th, 2018 but hasn’t delivered the verdict till date. 3 years and 7 months have passed since. Justice has been delayed to the point where it has effectively been denied,” alleged the Congress.

The Congress also alleged that a fair probe is not possible until Ajay Mishra remains the MoS Home Affairs.