Ahead of the winter pollution season, the Delhi government has notified a comprehensive set of anti-pollution measures that will be enforced every year from November 1 to February 28. The new rules, issued by the Department of Environment and Forests under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, bring together all previous winter pollution-control directions into a single framework.

One of the biggest changes is that petrol pumps and CNG/LPG stations across Delhi will supply fuel only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). The rule will apply throughout the year, not just during winter. Fuel stations will verify certificates through physical documents, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems and the VAHAN database, the official notification read. Vehicle owners found taking fuel without a valid PUC could face penalties.

Restrictions on vehicles entering city in winters

The notification also tightens restrictions on vehicles entering the capital during the peak pollution months. From November 1 to January 31 every year, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms will not be allowed to enter the city.

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The restriction will not apply to electric vehicles, CNG-powered vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other categories exempted by the Environment Department.

According to the Delhi government’s order, in order to reduce the number of private vehicles on the road, the government has decided to double parking charges at authorised parking sites between November 1 and February 28. Parking facilities operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have been kept out of the ambit of the order.

Dealing with traffic congestion

The government has also introduced measures aimed at easing traffic congestion. During the winter months, offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

In addition, from November 1 to January 31, government departments and private offices will operate with a maximum of 50% staff in office, while the remaining employees will work from home. Hospitals, public transport, power, water supply, sanitation, disaster management and pollution-control agencies, along with other essential and emergency services, have been exempted from the work-from-home requirement.

Construction activity will also face tighter restrictions. Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction work will be prohibited from November 1 to January 31, except for essential public infrastructure projects. A stricter ban will be in place from December 10 to January 20, when almost all construction and demolition work will be stopped, barring urgent government projects and emergency works.

The government has also barred vehicles carrying construction materials such as sand, bricks, stone, cement and debris from entering Delhi during this period, except those involved in projects of national importance, essential infrastructure or emergency works.

Anti-smog guns to be installed by mid-August

To curb dust emissions, all commercial high-rise buildings with a built-up area of more than 3,000 square metres, including malls, hotels, office complexes and institutional buildings of G+5 height and above, must install anti-smog guns or mist systems by August 15. These systems will have to remain operational throughout the year, except during the monsoon and the peak summer period from May 1 to September 15.

Similar mist systems have also been made mandatory at construction sites spread over more than 1,000 square metres.

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GRAP measure will take precedence over these rules

The notification also placed responsibility on resident welfare associations (RWAs), housing societies, institutions, contractors and commercial establishments to prevent the open burning of leaves, garbage, plastic, biomass and other waste within their premises. Authorities have been directed to step up enforcement, including drone-based surveillance during night hours to detect violations.

The Delhi government has said the new notification creates a uniform annual mechanism to tackle winter air pollution. However, if the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposes stricter measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), those directions will take precedence. Violators can face prosecution, environmental compensation, sealing or closure of premises, and other penalties under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.