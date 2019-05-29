Delhi’s Services dept issues directions for implementation of 10 per cent quota for EWS in govt jobs

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 2:40:30 PM

The office of Lt Governor presently exercises jurisdiction over the Services department.

He had asked the Modi government to extend the Parliament session for passing a Constitutional Amendment Bill in this regard, saying AAP will support it.

Delhi government’s Services department has issued directions for implementation of 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections in all direct recruitment effective from February 1 this year. In January, ahead of Lok Sabha polls the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared 10 percent quota in education and government jobs to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), a key demand of upper castes.

In a circular of Services department, dated May 28, issued by deputy secretary (services) Biju Raj on behalf of the competent authority (Lt Governor), all the departments and other bodies of the Delhi government have been asked for compliance of the quota provision.

“This is for compliance by all the departments, Corporations, Boards, Public Sector Units and Autonomous Bodies of Government of National Capital Territory (GNCTD) of Delhi,” the circular said. The office of Lt Governor presently exercises jurisdiction over the Services department. The dispute between the Lt Governor office and ruling AAP dispensation, on control over Services matter in Delhi, is sub-judice. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had supported 10 percent reservation to EWS after the Modi government announced it in January and sought Constitutional amendment for its implementation. He had asked the Modi government to extend the Parliament session for passing a Constitutional Amendment Bill in this regard, saying AAP will support it.

