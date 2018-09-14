Delhi’s Saket Court orders framing of charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case

Delhi Saket Court orders framing of charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case

Delhi’s Saket court on Friday ordered to frame charges against noted environmentalist RK Pachauri in a sexual harassment case. The court will next hear the matter on October 20, 2018. An official complaint was registered with Delhi police against former Director General (DG) of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in 2015. In the complaint, a woman had raised allegations of sexual misconduct against Pachauri. Several other women have also come in support of the complaint.

Reacting to Delhi’s Saket Court orders, the victim said that it is a big leap towards the truth and added that she is relieved. “Chuffed to bits. This has not been easy. This is a big leap towards the truth. I am relieved & exhausted fighting RK Pachauri,” she was quoted as saying by ANI after the court’s decision.

The charges will reportedly be filed under relevant sections 354 (outraging her modesty), 354 A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remark), 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the court discharged him of certain other sections. Earlier on February 14, 2018, another Delhi- based court had declined to restrain media from reporting on allegations against former TERI Chief.

Pachauri was charged with sexual harassment case by a woman researcher who used to work under the guidance of him. On February 2016, a similar First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him. On March 1, 2016, the Delhi police had submitted a charge sheet of 1,400 pages to court.

The environmentalist was forced to resign as chief of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in February 2015, and was on leave from TERI after the sexual harassment complaint. However, Pachauri had denied all the allegations levelled against him.