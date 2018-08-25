Delhi’s Ram Leela Maidan not to be renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says BJP after Arvind Kejriwal hits out on Twitter

The proposal, reportedly tabled in BJP ruled MCD, left chief minister Arvind Kejriwal fuming.

Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday proposed renaming of Delhi’s iconic Ram Leela Maidan after Lt Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Zee News and ABP News reported. The proposal, reportedly tabled in BJP ruled MCD, left chief minister Arvind Kejriwal fuming. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that changing names will not get BJP more votes in the elections. “Changing names of Ram Leela Maidan etc will not get votes to the BJP,” Kejriwal said, adding, “BJP should change the name of prime minister, then they might get some vote… because people will not vote in the name of current prime minister.”

(Ram Leela Maidan Etyadi ke naam badalkar Atal Ji ke naam par rakhne se vote nahi milenge, BJP ko Pradhan Mantri Ji ka naam badal dena chahiye. Tab shayad kuch vote mil jayein. Kyonki ab unke naam par to log vote nahi de rahe).

However, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwary later denied reports of a name change for the Ram Leela Maidan. “The ground is named after Maryada Pursottam Ram, there is no question changing its name,” Tiwary said.

रामलीला मैदान इत्यादि के नाम बदलकर अटल जी के नाम पर रखने से वोट नहीं मिलेंगे भाजपा को प्रधान मंत्री जी का नाम बदल देना चाहिए। तब शायद कुछ वोट मिल जायें। क्योंकि अब उनके अपने नाम पर तो लोग वोट नहीं दे रहे। https://t.co/156uKuTQ7V — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 25, 2018

“We worship Lord Ram, so there’s no question of a change in the name of Ramlila Maidan…. If someone says something like that should be done, not necessary that you need to follow it,” Tiwary added.

Senior Delhi BJP leader Vijendra Gupta also denied the claims and said that no such proposal has been made. Asked for his opinion, Gupta said that the name of the ground should never be changed.

On the other hand, BJP’s Delhi unit today took an urn carrying the ashes of Vajpayee in a procession through the New Delhi parliamentary constituency. The ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ saw the presence of scores of BJP leaders and workers. The ‘Yatra’ which will conclude on August 31 after covering all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Later, the ashes will be immersed in the Yamuna river.