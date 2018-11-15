Delhi’s peak power demand to rise up to 4,800 MW: Discoms

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 7:38 PM

Delhi discoms have predicted peak electricity demand to go up to 4,800 MW in winters, assuring they were "fully geared" to ensure adequate power availability in the coming months.

Delhi’s peak power demand this winter can go up to 4,800 MW. Last year, it had peaked at 4511 MW, a BSES spokesperson said.

The peak power demand in BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) areas is expected to touch 1,950 MW, while the peak demand in BSES Yamuna Power Limitied areas (BYPL) 1,225 MW.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has forecast a peak demand of up to 1500 MW in winters, a discom spokesperson said.

“Tata Power-DDL has entered into the power banking arrangements with different states including Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The arrangement ensures non-stop supply to consumers.” CEO of the company Sanjay Banga said.

The BSES discoms have also made arrangements for reliable supply during the winters, its spokesperson said.

Apart from long-term arrangements, the discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange which is available at economical rates in case of any contingency, the spokesperson said.

