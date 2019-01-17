Delhi’s night shelters fill up as cold intensifies. Watch

By: | Updated: January 17, 2019 9:13 AM

The cold intensified in Delhi as the nearby hill stations continue to receive snowfall.

Inadequate nutrition and exposure to cold wave have forced the homeless in Delhi to seek refuge in night shelters. (ANI)

The cold intensified in Delhi as the nearby hill stations continue to receive snowfall. As of Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the highs and lows of temperature at 21 degree Celsius and 4 degree Celsius, respectively, along with cold wave. The overall air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to ‘very poor’ category here as smog continues to cloud over the national capital. Inadequate nutrition and exposure to cold wave have forced the homeless in Delhi to seek refuge in night shelters.

Watch video: 

According to news agency ANI, night shelters near AIIMS and Lodhi Road were filled to the brim owing to extreme cold conditions. The free of cost shelters provide people with blankets and tea apart from an enclosed space to spend the night. Those who did not find space in night shelters slept covered under the open sky on pavements.

Meanwhile, it was a cold day in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature dropping to three notches below the season’s average. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 21.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent. The weatherman has predicted shallow fog for Thursday morning. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 20 and 5 degrees Celsius,” the official added. On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 19 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

