Delhi’s Jahangirpuri tense after stone-pelting, police rule out communal angle

The Jahangirpuri area of Delhi witnessed a drunken brawl leading to stone-pelting that damaged some vehicles parked in the vicinity, the police have said, ruling out any communal angle in the incident reported on Tuesday night.

According to Delhi Police DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani, “An incident of quarrel and stone pelting was reported in PS Mahendra Park. One Zahir and friends came in search of two boys for their argument, which took place two days back. They were allegedly drunk and threw stones in which glasses of 3 vehicles were damaged.”

While stating that no injuries were reported in the incident, the police official further said that two locals have been held in connection with the incident. “Two people, namely Vishal and Veeru ,residing in Jahangirpuri have been apprehended and others will be arrested soon. There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community. No one was injured in the incident.”

In the CCTV footage that surfaced soon after the incident, groups of people were seen running and throwing stones at each other. Additional police forces were deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

“On inquiry, it was found that one Zahir along with some of his friends came to I Block in search of Sameer and Shoaib for their argument which had taken place two-three days back. They were allegedly drunk and when they couldn’t find anyone, they threw some stones in which glasses of 3 vehicles were damaged,” a Delhi Police officer said.

Earlier in April, communal clashes had broken out in Jahangirpuri, soon after the Hanuman Jayanti procession. At least nine people, including eight cops, were injured.