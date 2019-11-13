Delhi’s healthcare system at par with privately-owned, the rich visiting Mohalla Clinics: Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister also got his blood pressure measured by a doctor. (IE photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that even rich people, who can afford treatment at private hospitals, are visiting Mohalla Clinics run by his government and this showed their faith in Delhi’s healthcare system. Kejriwal inspected the first Mohalla Clinic opened by the Delhi government in the upper-middle-class Hemkunt Colony in Greater Kailash-I, and asserted that the government healthcare system in Delhi is at par with the private sector. He met patients and the staff during his inspection and enquired about the level of satisfaction among patients with the facilities provided at the Mohalla Clinic.

The chief minister also got his blood pressure measured by a doctor. “Never before have people had such faith in government services. Even in posh colony in Greater Kailash, Mohalla Clinics are a hit,” he said. “I am so glad that all of you have faith in government hospitals. Earlier, people used to presume that government hospitals would not be good enough. All the Mohalla Clinics are in very good condition and are well maintained” he said interacting with the local residents.

Kamal, a Chirag Enclave resident, said it was her first visit to a Mohalla Clinic and she had a pleasant experience at the facility. “When those who can afford expensive private hospitals start using government services as a matter of choice, it’s the biggest certificate of quality. At a posh GK colony, I found upper-middle-class residents using a Mohalla Clinic. They’re very very satisfied. Could you have imagined this few years ago?” Kejriwal tweeted after the inspection.

The Delhi government has set an ambitious target of 1,000 mohalla clinics for its flagship Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic project. There are 302 Mohalla Clinics in the national capital serving as primary healthcare centres.