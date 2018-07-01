Delhi’s Burari shocked as 11 member of family found dead; CM Arvind Kejriwal visits site

The deceased included 7 women and 4 men of the family, including children and elderly of the of house.

In a shocking incident, 11 members of one family were found dead in Delhi’s Burari area. The bodies were recovered in a horrifying state. 10 of the eleven bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house, while one body was found lying on the floor, news agency ANI reported. The family, which run a grocery shop, was living in the area for the past 20 years. The deceased included 7 women and 4 men of the family, including children and elderly of the of house.

The body of the eldest, a 75-year-old woman, was found on the floor. Among the deceased were the old woman, her two sons, their wives, two boys aged around 16-17 years and four other women.

The police teams are on the spot and an investigation is underway. As per reports, the police teams are suspecting it to be a case of suicide as the family was going through financial trouble. An angle of a murder-suicide pact was also being investigated, CNN News 18 reported citing sources. The report also said that the family closed its shop at around 11.30 pm on Saturday. The bodies were first seen by a neighbour who went to their shop to purchase milk. However, finding the shop shut, he went upstairs and spotted the bodies of the deceased.

“Bodies of 7 women and 4 men including three teenagers have been found. We are investigating from all possible angles, we are not ruling out anything,” Joint CP Delhi told ANI. Police are yet to give further details. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited the crime spot. “Post-mortem report will give a better view of what has happened,” Kejriwal said.

