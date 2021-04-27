Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel converted as Covid health facility for HC judges, judicial staff

It will take at least till the end of the week for the facility to become operational. (IE)

The Delhi government has converted 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel into a Covid health facility for high court judges, judicial staff and their families. The facility will be associated with Primus Hospital. In an order, Chanakyapuri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Geeta Grover said that Primus Hospital will run the facility at Ashoka Hotel and also handle the biomedical waste disposal. The order said that the staff of the hotel will be provided with all protective gear and given basic adequate training. It will also provide ambulances for transfer of patients, while the hotel will provide services, including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food, for the patients. The order also stated that the charges for the use of the facility will be collected by the hospital and payment will be made by it to the hotel.

The SDM in her order states that a request has been received from the Delhi High Court for setting up of CHC (community health centre) facility for the Hon’ble Justices and other judicial officers of Delhi High Court and their families. “Now, therefore, I, Geeta Grover… in exercise of powers…and in overall imminent public interest, do hereby require the 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi for setting up of Covid Health facility for the use of Hon’ble Justices and other judicial officers of Delhi High Court and their families and place at the disposal of Primus Hospital, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi with immediate effect…” the SDM says in her order.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Grover said that the order had indeed been passed to this effect. She further said that it will take at least till the end of the week for the facility to become operational. “It will be only for judges, HC staff and their families, as is mentioned in the order,” she told IE.