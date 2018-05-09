‘Delhi’s Akbar Road renamed to Maharana Pratap Marg.’ Really?

A poster with ‘Maharana Pratap Marg’ written on it was found pasted on an Akbar Road signboard in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The passers-by at Delhi’s iconic Akbar road were in for a surprise when they found it ‘renamed’ as ‘Maharana Pratap Marg’ on Wednesday. Actually, what appeared to be somebody’s mischief, a poster with ‘Maharana Pratap Marg’ written on it was found pasted on an Akbar Road signboard in Lutyens’ Delhi. The poster was later removed by police.

Akbar Road houses the residences of several Union ministers, BJP chief Amit Shah as well and the Congress office. The maintenance of the road falls under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Speaking to media, an NDMC spokesperson clarified that no such instruction has been issued. “No such proposal has been received by the council neither such a renaming has been approved. The defacement of the signboard is a law and order issue and the police should take the required action,” an NDMC spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

Interestingly, the development came on the birth anniversary of the Mewar warrior. However, nobody has claimed the responsibility for the defacement so far.

This is the second time Akbar Road signboard has been defaced. A similar incident had taken place in 2016 when posters of ’Maharna Pratap Marg’ were put up on the signboard. At that time, Hindu Sena, a right-wing outfit, had claimed responsibility for the act.

Speaking on the issue, a Delhi police official said, “Our patrolling staff saw the poster and removed it. We are awaiting a complaint from the NDMC and then will register a case in the matter.”

Two years ago, Union Minister General V K Singh (retired) had written to the Union Minister for Urban Development, proposing that Akbar Road should be renamed Maharana Pratap Road.

At that time, NDMC vice-chairman Karan Singh Tanwar had given an assurance that he would raise the issue before the council but no proposal in this regard was made. Maharana Pratap, the king of Marathas, was involved in a war with Emperor Akbar after he refused to accept the suzerainty of the Mughals.