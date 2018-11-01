Delhi’s air quality turns severe: What is behind national capital’s worsening pollution?

The situation has upped the risk of lung problems, especially among children and senior citizens. (Reuters)

Delhi’s air quality has turned severe and is expected to deteriorate further with rising stubble burning in neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. The situation has upped the risk of lung problems, especially among children and senior citizens. Despite governments — both in states and the Centre — promising various measures to curb pollution in the national capital, the problem persists.

In fact, the next 10 days are expected to be worse with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) predicting a dip in air quality in the coming week. Like every year, the government is resorting to temporary measures with Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday saying that the government has an emergency plan to deal with the crisis and could implement the odd-even scheme if needed.

Pollution in Delhi during Diwali is no surprise but what is it that polluting this city a week ahead of the festival?

Here are the key contributors to Delhi pollution

Burning of crop residue

Burning of paddy straw crop residue in Punjab and Haryana is believed to be the main source of air pollution in Delhi. In November 2016, the Ministry of Environment referred to an IIT-Kanpur report which suggested that the crop residue burning and other biomass emissions in neighbouring states may be transported to the national capital from the sources upwind of Delhi. Later, the government banned the stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and even imposed a penalty on those found violating the rule. That, however, failed to deter the practice.

Old vehicles

Old vehicles are another major contributor to air pollution. In 2015, the National Green Tribunal had banned the petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi-NCR. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court asked the Central Pollution Control Board to prepare a list of those vehicles older than 10 years and impound them if they come on the road. Following the direction, the transport department in a public notice cautioned all the vehicle owners falling in this category – petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years – to not drive such vehicles in Delhi-NCR.

Construction

The dust emanating from construction works directly affects air quality. Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority recently asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to stop all construction activities including excavation in Delhi and other NCR districts from November 1-10. It also asked the DPCC to ensure closure of all stone crushers and hot mix plants that generate dust pollution in Delhi and NCR districts.

Power Plants

Thermal power plants around Delhi are also considered as a major source of pollution in the national capital. However, the government has shut down the Badarpur Thermal Power Plant from October 15. Delhi is surrounded by multiple power plants such as the Badarpur power plant and NTPC power plant. The CPCB-led task force has recommended shutting down coal and biomass-based industries from November 4 to 10. However, thermal and waste-to-energy plants will continue to run. The authorities have also asked 113 industries in the national capital to shut down for not converting to Piped Natural Gas.

Earlier this year, WHO released a report which listed the major sources of air pollution from particulate matter. Among the reasons that pollute air are coal-fired power plants, waste burning, sand and desert dust, deforestation and inefficient use of energy by households, industry, agriculture and transport sectors.